Atalanta set “crazy” asking price for Giorgio Scalvini amid Manchester United interest



Atalanta have reportedly slapped a €60million price tag on their star defender and reported Manchester United target Giorgio Scalvini.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his options in the defensive department either in January or the summer transfer window.

This season, multiple members of the Dutchman’s backline have suffered different injuries.

Ten Hag has consistently had to deploy changed centre-back partnerships, which has made it nearly impossible for the Red Devils to be solid at the back in the first half of the campaign.

Some of the names United have been linked with include Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and of course, Scalvini.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that United are hoping to strike a deal with Atalanta for Scalvini in the coming weeks.

At 20 years old, he is already highly rated and carries immense potential for the future.

However, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta are not eager to part ways with their defender during the winter transfer window.

He also states that United are among the clubs which have shown the strongest interest in Scalvini.

It’s understood that only a “crazy” offer could change the mind of the Bergamo-based outfit.

Pedulla adds, “The offer should be at least 60 million, even more so if it is a Premier club, the championship considered perfect for the qualities of the talented defender.”

At such a sum, Scalvini would be the third-most expensive United defender after Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

