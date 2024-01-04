Bayern Munich ready to talk to Manchester United regarding Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Manchester United’s struggles in front of goal this season have plagued Erik ten Hag’s second year in charge at the club.

Only the bottom two sides in the Premier League have scored less than United this season, leaving the Dutch coach under pressure at Old Trafford.

With the January transfer window now open, United are open to bolstering their attacking numbers.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has emerged as a potential target to add some firepower to the first-team squad.

According to Christian Falk, both player and Bayern Munich are “ready to talk” to United about the transfer with Choupo-Moting’s contract ending in the summer.

There is still no offer from @ManUtd for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting @FCBayern. Club and Player would be ready to Talk. The contract of the striker is running out at the end of the Season. A move for Choupo-Moting to Saudi Arabia in Summer is also a serious option — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 3, 2024

With no new deal in the pipeline for the striker, he is assessing his options which include a move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, if United were to make a move for the Cameroon international he would add some much-needed experience to Ten Hag’s front line.

United’s £72million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has failed to get going in the league since his arrival and Choupo-Moting would help to carry the load.

The former Stoke man has revitalised his career since moving to Germany, winning three Bundesliga titles.

He played a key role in last season’s successful season, scoring 17 times across all competitions.

The striker has scored twice for Bayern this season but has seen his minutes slashed since the arrival of Harry Kane.

United will be hoping to kick-start 2024 with a win when they travel to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup next Monday.