Casemiro’s agent offering his services to Al Nassr



Manchester United have had a disastrous first half of the season, losing 14 games in all competitions while exiting the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s dubious selection calls have not helped matters but the injury crisis at the club is mainly to blame for such a downturn in form after such an encouraging debut season.

Midfield has been one of the areas which has been badly affected with new signing Mason Mount along with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro all suffering from long-term injuries.

The team has suffered due to a lack of protective cover in defensive midfield, a role the Brazilian played to perfection in the last campaign.

Midfield issues

Deadline day signing Sofyan Amrabat has not managed to plug the gap and it is great news that the former Real Madrid superstar is finally close to making a comeback.

But his future remains uncertain due to his enormous wages and the fact that it seems the Dutch boss’ current tactics do not suit the 31-year-old’s playing style.

The five-time Champions League winner has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich but links with a move to Saudi Arabia continue to grow.

🚨🗣️ The 🇧🇷 midfielder #Casemiro has been proposed by his agent to #AlNassr. 🇸🇦 📄 The #ManUTD player – whose contract with the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club expires in 2026 – also remains on the list of #AlAhli, still interested in him as revealed at the end of November. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/L4vA1y97jh — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 3, 2024

As per journalist Rudy Galetti, the midfield general’s agent has been offering his client’s services to teams in the Saudi Pro League and Al Nassr are very interested.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s current club, Al Hilal are also one of the interested parties and it will be interesting to see how the club deals with the persistent rumours.

“The Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been proposed by his agent to Al Nassr,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Casemiro’s future

“The Man United player – whose contract with the English club expires in 2026 – also remains on the list of Al Ahli, still interested in him as revealed at the end of November.”

INEOS, who are set to take over sporting operations, were not impressed with the money the club threw at the Brazilian last summer.

But moving him on in January makes little sense with the club currently trying to loan out so many midfielders including promising academy graduates.

A departure in the summer is much more likely and a move to the Middle-East might be Casemiro’s best bet at earning a lucrative contract in the twilight of his career.

