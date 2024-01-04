Damien Duff says he wanted Manchester United move before joining Chelsea

Manchester United has been the home of some of the worlds greatest players over its rich and illustrious history.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden campaign in particular saw a host of incredible talent ply their trade at the Theatre of Dreams.

Damien Duff was one of the names linked with a move to Old Trafford on the mid 2000’s before eventually joining Roman Abramovic’s Chelsea revolution.

In an interview with The Open Podcast, the Irishman has opened up on a meeting with Sir Alex that almost ended with him signing for United.

“Chelsea was never on my radar. Ideally, it would have been Man United, Liverpool, great clubs with Irish connections. I met Alex Ferguson and spoke to him.

When you spend time with him and talk to him about football, you want to play for him. I think I just cost too much, and they got better wingers than me in the end,” said Duff.

The winger revealed how he met Ferguson at Albert Morgan’s house, United kitman at the time and admitted he was in awe of the great man.

“I met him in the kit man’s house. I think Fergie did all his business in Albert’s house. Albert picked me up at the airport and brought me there.

“I didn’t say a word for two or three hours. I was still a baby, 21 or 22. I just stared at him,” he said.

Duff also joked that it may have been his choice of attire that his mother helped him with that could have put paid to his dream move to United.

“I was probably dribbling as well. Ma made me wear a shirt and tie, as Irish mothers do. I was suited and booted. I looked like a d–k, probably. That’s probably why he didn’t sign me. I was just dribbling, looking at him,” Duff added.

In the end, Duff moved to West London and ended up with two Premier League trophies before rounding off his career in England with spells at Newcastle United and Fulham.