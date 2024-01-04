Donny van de Beek opens up on his disastrous Manchester United spell

Manchester United’s first move in the January transfer window was to move Donny van de Beek out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dutchman has struggled to break into the United side since his £40 million move from Ajax in 2020 despite playing under multiple managers.

Injuries haven’t helped the midfielder get any kind of consistent run in the first team and he will now look to revive his career in Germany.

As reported by The Daily Star, Van de Beek has opened up on his turbulent time at Old Trafford and says he is looking forward to playing with his new side.

“If you don’t pay as many games as you want, it’s tough. But that’s the past now. I’m here now and I’m positive, which is the most important thing, because things can change,” he said.

With the Euros coming up in the summer, the versatile midfielder insists he is focused on the future and believes Frankfurt is a “good place” for him at this stage of his career.

Head coach Dino Toppmöller played a huge role in convincing the Dutch international to Deutsche Bank Park and he hopes to get back to his best form under his tutelage.

“I’m looking forward now. I had a good chat with the coach and the way he sees football, that convinced me and I had a good feeling about it.

“Every player has their own personal goals, but I’m here to help the team and play at my highest level,” he added.

Frankfurt have paid an initial loan fee for the playmaker and have the option to make the move permanent for a total of £13 million.

The Dutchman is available to make his official debut for the Germans when they travel to RB Leipzig on the return of the Bundesliga after the winter break next weekend.

Van de Beek has made a total of 62 appearances during his time at United, scoring two goals including one on his debut against Crystal Palace.