Erik ten Hag confirms Man United have triggered Hannibal Mejbri’s one-year extension option



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club have exercised the option to trigger the one-year extension option contained in Hannibal Mejbri’s deal.

Hannibal has become the latest player to have this clause activated by United after Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

During his presser ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash vs. Wigan Athletic, Ten Hag also insisted that talks over new contracts for Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are ongoing.

The manager said “we are talking with Rapha Varane and Anthony Martial, and we triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf and Hannibal Mejbri.”

Hannibal was in the last year of his deal and was on track to walk away for nothing at the end of the current season.

Hannibal would have also been allowed to talk to other clubs during the ongoing January transfer window.

By triggering the one-year extension option, United are seemingly securing the midfielder’s immediate future while they decide which avenue to take – either hand him fresh terms or make him available for transfer.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that amidst uncertainty about his tenure at Old Trafford, Hannibal is not going to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition kicks off on January 13 and the United star was not called up by Tunisia.

This is because there is a strong chance he could go out on loan in a few weeks. A number of clubs are understood to be keen on temporarily adding Hannibal to their ranks.

Some of these outfits include Sevilla, Freiburg and Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

For the Red Devils this term, the Carrington academy graduate has made just nine appearances across all competitions.

He has one goal to his name – a thunderbolt strike scored against Brighton & Hove Albion during a 3-1 Old Trafford defeat on September 16.

With his immediate future now somewhat sorted, all eyes are on United and what they choose to do with Hannibal, especially with Casemiro and Mason Mount nearing their respective returns to action.

