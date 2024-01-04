Erik ten Hag says he is “on the same page” as INEOS after “long meeting”



Erik ten Hag says talks with new bosses INEOS were “very positive” ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup 3rd round clash with WIgan

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s tie, the manager was asked how his first meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his men went, and responded:

“Very positive. We had a long meeting, many hours we sit together. On many issues, we are on the same page. It was very positive, I think, on both sides. It was a very constructive meeting. They have good ideas.”

A follow-up question came about how quickly he expects the new part-owners to implement changes at the club.

“I think it’s very short,” he said. “And also we have to let it settle down, they’re just coming in, introducing themselves, they have good ideas, we have to see what we can integrate, in togetherness we will work but after one day you can’t tell that.

“They have given me a few (ideas of what their plans are). We have had our debates, or our approach about strategies and I think we will come together.”

Asked about Jadon Sancho’s impending loan move to his old club Borussia Dortmund, the boss said:

“I can’t say anything about that. We have to wait and see how things are going. When we have news, we will tell you.”

The Dutchman also provided an injury update. Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez were spotted in full training this week and so a question was posed as to whether they would be available on Monday.

“No,” he replied. “I think we will have some more or less the same squad as against Nottingham Forest.”

Another issue addressed was whether Andre Onana would still be at the club for the Premier League match against Spurs a week on Sunday.

“So we’re talking with the Cameroon federation, it was an issue during the talks with Andre when he came in here,” he explained.

“It’s constructive. We will see. I don’t know yet but he will be here for the game against Wigan.”

The manager also confirmed there would be contract extensions for several players, which will be covered in a separate article imminently.