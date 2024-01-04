Fabrizio Romano claims that Donyell Malen has “concrete possibility” of leaving Borussia Dortmund in January

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there is a strong chance that Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen could leave the club in January.

The transfer guru tweeted that “Donyell Malen could leave Borussia Dortmund this winter… on in the summer. January remains a concrete possibility, that’s why Malen recently decided to sign with SEG as new agency”.

Romano also clearly tied the future of the Dutch attacker to Jadon Sancho’s possible arrival at the club.

He tweeted, “in case Sancho joins BVB, Malen’s exit could become more likely waiting for proposals”.

🟡⚫️ Donyell Malen could leave Borussia Dortmund this winter… on in the summer. January remains a concrete possibility, that's why Malen recently decided to sign with SEG as new agency. In case Sancho joins BVB, Malen's exit could become more likely waiting for proposals. pic.twitter.com/nLjCv69WZi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2024

Sancho’s move to Dortmund seems very much on at the moment, so it seems that Malen’s future is also very likely away from the German side.

The deal appears “imminent” according to recent reports and is so close that the English winger could even appear in Dortmund’s mid-winter break friendlies. Moreover, it is believed that he has also a verbal agreement with his former side.

Malen has been previously linked with United and it was thought that both clubs could be interested in a swap deal between Sancho and the former PSV man.

However, the latest reports suggested that a deal that would see the two players change clubs would be complicated to execute.

Nonetheless, with Manchester United’s Financial Fair Play problems and apparent lack of ability to spend big in January, a move for Malen may become more appealing as the window drags on. Especially in the context that Dortmund clearly want to get rid of the player. Hence, they may be open to creating more favourable conditions for a deal to take place.

Clearly the Red Devils need help in the attacking department as the club has scored fewer Premier League goals than lowly Luton Town.

In addition, with Sancho leaving, Pellistri most likely being sold, Antony’s rancid form and Amad Diallo’s possible departure on loan, the wing depth is looking very thin.