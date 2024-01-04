Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund is not a simple loan, includes buy option



Manchester United are busy trying to sort out their outgoings with the January transfer window open as the club tries to raise funds for a few potential incomings.

For now, loan deals are taking precedence with hardly any club coming forward to pay the monumental wages of the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman is close to sealing a loan move to former outfit Borussia Dortmund with the hopes of taking part in friendlies that the Bundesliga side are set to play in Spain this week.

Sancho back to Dortmund

The winger has already agreed to a verbal deal with both outfits trying to thrash out the terms of the agreement with United reportedly paying a large share of his wages.

Now Football Insider have claimed that the deal is not a simple loan deal but it also includes a buy option set at £25 million.

Sancho is on his way to Dortmund’s training ground on Thursday to sign the deal before flying out to Marbella where the Bundesliga giants are currently training as part of their Spain camp.

“Man United forward Jadon Sancho is heading to Borussia Dortmund’s training ground early on Thursday afternoon to sign after agreeing the terms of a loan-to-buy deal, sources have told Football Insider.

“It is believed that the 23-year-old will complete the move to his former side in the next hours and then link up with the Dortmund squad at their training camp in Marbella at the start of next week.

“Sources have told Football Insider new details about the deal, which is set to be an initial loan for the rest of the season with a buy option set at around £25 million.”

Huge loss on the cards for United

The England international had arrived for a reported £73 million in the summer of 2021 but his spell has been a disappointment.

He was exiled by Erik ten Hag after he publicly called out the manager and accused him of preferential treatment. He has refused to apologise and this is a sorry way to end his United spell.

His sharp drop in price is due to his behavioural issues at the club and the fact that he has hardly played with United desperate to get rid of such a disruptive influence.

Sancho’s transfer marks yet another poor decision by The Glazers and INEOS will be hoping to minimize such disasters in the transfer market going forward.