Lazio and Borussia Dortmund among European clubs fighting to sign Sergio Reguilon – report

Lazio and Borussia Dortmund are among the numerous European clubs that have been linked with Sergio Reguilon after the Tottenham Hotspur defender’s loan deal with Manchester United came to an end.

With Reguilon’s loan deal originally until the end of the season, Man United decided to terminate the player’s contract early.

An emergency signing ahead of the summer transfer deadline, Reguilon was brought in to fill in for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, both of whom are returning to fitness.

Still, even as the only available recognised left-back, Reguilon often lost minutes to Diogo Dalot, who would slot in on the left as Aaron Wan-Bissaka played at right-back.

While the Spaniard may be back at Spurs where he previously struggled to get game time, he could soon depart from the London club yet again with the media linking him to several clubs.

La Lazio Siamo Noi claimed that Serie A club Lazio are considering submitting a loan offer for the 27 year old during the January transfer window.

Still, they may have to contend with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, with The Peoples Person relaying that they could move for him in January.

Fabrizio Romano later reported Dortmund’s interest in Reguilon as well, adding weight to this claim.

🚨⚪️ Sergio Reguilón, expected to leave Spurs again during the January transfer window as he wants to play regularly. Loan options being considered; there’s interest from Premier League clubs after Borussia Dortmund added him to their list in December. Race remains open. pic.twitter.com/HPm88YVLnV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Spanish transfer news website fichajes.net also spoke of Dortmund’s interest in Reguilon, adding that they are in need of a left-back given Ramy Bensebaini will be unavailable as he competes in the African Cup of Nations.

The site added that two La Liga competitors could also be looking to lure Reguilon back to his native Spain.

Real Betis has been named as a potential suitor, with manager Manuel Pellegrini reportedly looking to boost his squad depth as his team set their sights on European football next season.

The high-flying Girona are the other Spanish club being linked with Reguilon, with the club reportedly looking for another left-back to back up first-choice Miguel Gutiérrez as they vie for an unlikely La Liga title triumph.