Manchester United confirm Sergio Reguilon’s exit



Manchester United have officially confirmed the end of Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal.

The Spanish fullback returns to Tottenham Hotspur having moved to Old Trafford on loan in September.

In a frantic final day of the summer window, the club agreed a hastily-arranged loan deal for Reguilon following an injury crisis in the left-back position.

A few days prior, it was confirmed that both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia would be ruled out with injury for the first part of the season. A rough timeline of November was posited as a return date for the two fullbacks.

To further compound the issue, just before this unfortunate development occurred, United had already agreed a season-long loan deal for Brandon Williams to reunite with Kieran McKenna at Ipswich.

The club was also in the process of negotiating another loan for Alvaro Fernandez though this was put on hold at the point United learned of the setbacks to Shaw and Malacia.

Ten Hag thought Fernandez was not ready to start in the Premier League despite his impressive season on loan at Preston North End last year. Reportedly, other members of the coaching staff disagreed with this assessment.

The recruitment team abided by the manager’s wishes, however. Fernandez was sent on loan to Granada, where the Spaniard has been impressing for his newly adopted side, while United began actively shopping for an experienced left-back on loan.

Marc Cucurella emerged as the first-choice option; however, Chelsea’s demands for a loan fee proved too costly for United and they quickly changed tac to Reguilon.

Spurs – eminently keen to offload a defender unwanted by new manager Ange Postecoglou – quickly agreed a deal with their Old Trafford counterparts, without a fee.

United would simply have to cover the left-back’s £120,000 a week wage packet.

A six-month break clause was also installed into the deal given United envisioned Reguilon as merely a short-term fix until the two first-choice left-backs returned from injury.

If the Spaniard had remained at Old Trafford past this point in January, United would have been committed to an additional six month loan until the end of the season.

With Shaw and Malacia both set to return this month, and a drastically reduced schedule for Ten Hag’s side (owing to early eliminations from the Champions League and Carabao Cup), it was not deemed necessary for Reguilon to remain beyond January.

The fullback confirmed his joy at getting the opportunity to represent United and thanked the fans and his teammates for the experience on social media.

It has been great to play for Manchester United and I just want to say thank you to the club, the fans and my teammates.

It was a privilege to play for this huge club.

I wish all the best for the Red Devils. pic.twitter.com/HpD2XbRqM6 — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) January 4, 2024

Buena suerte Sergio!

