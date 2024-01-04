

The coaching staff at Manchester United hold high hopes for Willy Kambwala and believe the centre-back can become a “first team regular” at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old made his debut for United in last month’s away match against West Ham.

Injuries to Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez left Erik ten Hag without any of his first-choice centre-backs, being forced instead to rely on Jonny Evans and the youthful Kambwala.

Though United did not play well, ultimately succumbing to a disappointing two-nil defeat at the London Stadium, Kambwala acquitted himself well and was not responsible for either of West Ham’s goals.

The Frenchman looked powerful and pacy in equal measure with a bravery on the ball that belied his years. On multiple occasions in the first half, Kambwala did not panic after winning the ball back, instead finding teammates with accurate passes or stepping out of defence with confidence.

It was an impressive debut given the difficult circumstances the 19-year-old was unexpectedly thrust into. Though this did not seem a surprise to Ten Hag, who had been quick to praise Kambwala in his pre-match interview.

When asked about the young defender by TNT Sports, Ten Hag revealed: “He’s calm, he made a good impression in training. Of course, he’s inexperienced and it’s a big moment for him. He’s athletic, calm on the ball and now he has his opportunity.”

This appears to mirror the general assessment by other officials at Old Trafford of Kambwala.

Steve Bates (GiveMeSport) reveals the coaching staff believe the 19-year-old will “become a first team regular” at United.

Sources point to the club’s decision to let Teden Mengi join Luton at the end of the summer transfer window as evidence of their faith in Kambwala; preferring him to take that sixth centre-back slot in Ten Hag’s squad over Mengi.

United’s belief in the Frenchman is long-standing, however. The club paid £3.5 million to sign Kambwala from Sochaux – a second-division French side – when he was just sixteen; a significant outlay for a youth player.

He had already forged a strong reputation in France, having captained his country’s U17 side, and United had to fend off interest from Liverpool to secure his services.

It’s a decision which could be set to pay dividends sooner rather than later.

Central defence is likely to be an area of movement at Old Trafford in the coming months. While Martinez is considered an automatic starter at LCB, and Lindelof is seen as an important squad player, doubts persist over both Maguire and Varane.

Similarly, Evans was signed as a last-minute back-up in the summer and has only featured as often as he has due to the injury crisis in defence.

A new centre-back appears, therefore, a priority for United next summer with one of Varane or Maguire departing in their place.

It could be possible for both players to leave, however, given their age and struggles to adapt to the demands of Ten Hag’s system. Evans will also turn 37 next season.

As such, a strong, speedy and skilful defender would be well-placed to stake a permanent place in United’s squad next year. From the early signs, as well as the murmurings at Carrington, Kambwala appears to fit the bill perfectly.

