Manchester United Women confirm travelling squad

Manchester United Women have travelled to Malta for their winter training camp.

The team met at Carrington before travelling together to the airport and touching down shortly after 8pm local time yesterday.

Skinner’s squad will train at the Ta’Qali ground during their five day trip as well as having time to visit different parts of the island.

On Friday, 5 January, United will face PSV Eindhoven in a friendly which will be shown on MUTV.

United released the travelling squad which included a number of United’s academy players.

Joining the first team are defenders Lucy Newell and Mayzee Davies, Midfielders Holly Deering and Phoebe Chadwick and forward Olivia Francis.

Some of the players currently ruled out with long term injuries such as Emma Watson, Jess Simpson and Gabby George, also made it onto the flight.

Meanwhile, there was speculation as to whether Mary Earps would travel or not with her future being the talk of the transfer window. A change in agent and constant rumours she may be joining former Red Devil Alessia Russo at Arsenal have fuelled a great deal of chatter.

However, United confirmed she has travelled with the team.

One noticeable absentee was Nikita Parris, who has not travelled.

It is unknown at this time why she has not joined the squad, after she was spotted at Carrington earlier today.

United return to competitive action on January 14 when they host Newcastle in the FA Cup.