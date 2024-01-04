Michael Olise “prefers” Arsenal move over Manchester United



Michael Olise is believed to “very much prefer” a move to Arsenal over Manchester United despite reports suggesting Old Trafford officials consider the winger a priority this summer.

As explained here, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is potentially looking for a “statement signing” to kickstart the INEOS revolution, with the talented Olise appearing to fit the bill.

While a transfer is ruled out in January, Nizaar Kinsella (The Standard) believes United will make the Crystal Palace winger a key part of the planned “overhaul” of the dressing room this summer.

At 22, Olise is in the age range United’s new executive structure want to tilt towards. He is also Premier League-proven, having grown up in English football, and joined Palace two-and-half years ago.

He is a skilful but extremely hard-working winger – a prerequisite for a manager like Erik ten Hag. Ranking in the 93rd percentile for interceptions, and 86th and 84th for blocks and tackles respectively, Olise is as capable without the ball as he is with it.

He has now seemingly begun to add consistent end product to this skillset, however.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed his best season in a Crystal Palace shirt yet, scoring five goals in seven games following his return from injury in November.

Olise signed a new contract in August, which includes a release clause. While this figure has not been officially confirmed, the release clause in his previous contract was £35 million, indicating the new one will be significantly higher (reports suggest it will be in the region of £60 million).

United are seemingly ready to meet this figure this summer regardless of the number. These plans may be scuppered, however, by the player’s own personal plans.

Steve Kay (FootballTransfers) contends Olise “prefers” a move to Arsenal over United, with the London club thought to be similarly interested in the winger.

Officials at Arsenal are wary of Bukayo Saka being overplayed given the lack of viable alternatives on the right-wing at the Emirates. Olise would provide welcome depth for Mikel Arteta, who is also thought to believe the 22-year-old has the capability of becoming an attacking midfielder with the correct direction.

Olise grew up an Arsenal fan, nearly joining their academy in 2009, which may be further driving his preference for the London club over United.

