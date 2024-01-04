Newcastle fan given three-year ban over offensive Munich air disaster comments



A Newcastle fan who was caught on video making drunken comments about the devastating Munich air disaster which claimed the lives of 23 people in total, including eight Manchester United players, has been handed a three-year ban.

Among the survivors of the crash was the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton who passed away on October 2023, aged 86.

As a result, James Blake, 42, of Wantage Avenue, North Shields will not be able to attend games for the duration of his ban.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Blake was fined £400 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £160 surcharge after admitting to the offence which took place on the night of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City in September.

He was captured on video by a YouTuber saying, “How? What about Man United? Air disasters, air disasters.”

A child unrelated to Blake joined in to take part in the offensive chants.

The video was uploaded on the internet and shared on X (formerly Twitter), after the cup tie, North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Dave Parish, who was defending Blake said about his client, “He is ashamed, remorseful and frankly disgusted with his behaviour.”

He admitted that the Newcastle supporter was “highly intoxicated” as he was drinking with some Manchester City fans.

Parish added, “This is not responding to the (cup) draw, this is not trying to goad or upset other fans, this is pure and simple drunken stupidity.”

Blake’s Newcastle season ticket was suspended.

A representative speaking on behalf of the Magpies remarked, “Tragedy-related chanting and gesturing is completely unacceptable and Newcastle United is committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it.”

This was echoed by Superintendent Paul Walters, of Northumbria Police who cautioned fans against engaging in reckless rhetoric that could prove harmful.

