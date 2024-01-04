Premier League side Sheffield United want Hannibal Mejbri on loan



Manchester United are fighting in only two competitions currently having exited both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, which means reduced game time for a lot of players.

Manager Erik ten Hag knows he needs to keep the squad happy and for that to happen, fringe members of the first-team squad will either be loaned out or sold in January.

Donny van de Beek has already left on loan to join Eintracht Frankfurt while Jadon Sancho is close to sealing a temporary exit to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Facundo Pellistri, who has hardly been used by the United boss, could be offloaded permanently.

Academy future

The future of United’s academy stars are also hanging in the balance as holding on to them and not playing them enough will stunt their development.

Midfield was an area where the manager was struggling to find the right balance due to numerous injuries and he was forced to turn to academy gems Kobbie Mainoo, Dan Gore, and Hannibal Mejbri during the difficult moments.

But with Mason Mount and Casemiro both nearing returns, there is a good chance that both Gore and Hannibal will not get the minutes they deserve.

The Peoples Person reported recently that the Tunisian will not be going to the Africa Cup of Nations and will try and sort out his immediate future.

The club plan to trigger the one-year option in his contract and will attempt to agree a new deal before possibly sending him out on loan.

Sevilla, Olympique Lyon, and Freiburg were named as potential destinations but Givemesport has added newly-promoted Premier League team Sheffield United’s name into the mix.

“And with no Champions League or Carabao Cup football the United boss knows he will struggle to give players game time once his injured first-team stars are all fit.

Hannibal’s future

“That could leave loan openings for midfielder Hannibal Mejbri….Tunisian international Mejbri is a target for Sheffield United and Sevilla,” journalist Steve Bates wrote in his piece.

Rather than the other clubs in the mix, sending him to a team in the English top-flight would be much more beneficial for a player who needs to adjust to the pace and power of the league rather than play in a side with a particular style.

His previous loan at Championship outfit Birmingham City was a mixed bag, where he scored the goal of the season but the cut-throat physical nature did not suit him.

Hannibal is extremely talented but needs to hone his skills to not only survive but excel in the Premier League. If indeed a loan is the best outcome as decided by Ten Hag, moving to Sheffield United is not a bad shout.