Raphael Varane “allowed to leave” Old Trafford in January



Raphael Varane will be “allowed” to leave Manchester United this January if the club receives a suitable offer for the Frenchman.

Christopher Michel (Fussbal.News) reveals United and Varane could “go their separate ways” with two Saudi Arabian clubs believed to be interested in the 30-year-old.

Michel contends Al-Nassr FC and Al-Ittihad are “looking for a new defender” and Varane is a target for both clubs.

A fee of €30 million is reported to be United’s asking price for their defender, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

Old Trafford officials chose not to active an automatic one-year extension in Varane’s contract, which would have delayed its expiration until June 2025.

Instead, United are attempting to renegotiate a reduced wage packet with the Frenchman, citing his age and issues with fitness as reasons why his current contract – worth a reported £340,000 a week – is unsustainable.

Sources close to the player reveal his unhappiness with this move, believing he is being “pushed out” of the club.

Varane lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven earlier in the season. Jonny Evans was selected ahead of him for the Manchester Derby – a game United would lose 3-0 – with the Dutchman citing Varane’s inability to play on the left-hand side of central defence as the reason for the decision.

Similarly, Harry Maguire has re-emerged as an important player for Ten Hag this season on the right side. The England international’s form was so impressive that he even won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November – the first United defender to do so since Nemanja Vidic.

As such, Varane, who had appeared a fundamental part of United’s team at the beginning of the season, has fallen down the pecking order in defence.

Michel believes United could seek to “free up the necessary funds for new additions” by selling Varane, or letting his contract run down.

It’s believed Ten Hag would only sanction the Frenchman’s departure in January if a suitable replacement could be found in his place, however.

