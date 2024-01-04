Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing Mary Earps

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The news comes after the Lionesses’ shot-stopper changed her agency as the transfer market opened.

Earps contract with United expires at the end of this season and the club have so far failed to negotiate a deal with the England star.

The club will be keen to avoid the same situation they faced last Summer when Alessia Russo left for Arsenal on a free transfer after United rejected two world record bids for the striker in the January.

Earlier reports suggest Earps’ preferred destination is also the London club, who have previously showed interest in the FIFA Women’s Best Goalkeeper.

If Madrid were to secure Earps, it is thought it would result in the departure of Misa Rodriguez.

Earps has also been linked with French club PSG and Spanish giants Barcelona.

At present, Earps is one of the most talked about players in the women’s game after picking up a string of personal accolades.

She ended the year by winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year before getting the New Year off to a great start as she was awarded an MBE in the King’s honours list.

Earps, along with teammate Ella Toone were also announced on the shortlist for the Fifa Pro World 11.

She is currently in Malta for five days with Manchester United Women for their winter training camp.

They will face PSV Eindhoven in a friendly on Friday, 5 January.