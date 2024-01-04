Rory Mcllroy pokes fun at Roy Keane and rues “toxic” Glazer culture at Manchester United

The world-famous golfer, Rory Mcllroy, has claimed that former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, ignored his request for an autograph when he was a kid.

The Northern Irishman is a well-known United fan and told the amusing story on Sky Sport’s The Overlap show.

Speaking with Ian Wright, Gary Neville and of course, Roy Keane, the golfing champion took the opportunity to confront the former Irish captain on their meeting many years ago.

“So I was down at a hotel and the Irish team were staying and it was a training camp I think”.

“So I saw one of my Man United heroes in the lobby, Roy Keane and I went over and asked him for an autograph. He looked up at me and he goes ‘Not today, kid’, And I was like, OK..”.

Mcllroy jested with Keane that he knew the player had had his spats with the Irish team in the team, so maybe he was just having a bad day because of that.

The former United number 16 showed off his famous dry sense of humour by questioning if the incident even took place and then added, “the only thing I remember about that hotel was that there was always like kids around annoying the players and you’d think, there’s another one!”, much to the amusement of everyone around the table.

However, since gaining global fame that most likely eclipses that of Keane’s, the man from Holywood asserts that he now understands the former footballer’s position.

“You’d like fans to ask nicely when they want autographs or pictures. There is a time and a place, whether you’re with your family or having dinner, but there is a time and place for people to approach you”.

Nonetheless, he did balance this viewpoint with the acknowledgement that “you can literally make someone’s day when you give them a picture or an autograph”.

The world number two in golf went on to discuss more serious issues and joined the cacophony of critics of the Glazer ownership of the club.

Mcllroy asserted that they were the reason behind the toxicity at the club and it will probably never dissipate until they leave for good.

“I grew up watching Manchester United in the 1990s and early 2000s, and even this David Beckham documentary a few weeks ago, it just reminds you of how good football was, and the good times”.

“I just think the club has this sort of toxic culture that I don’t think will be able to be broken until the owners go. It’s maybe not as hard a thing to say for some people, but it’s sad that people have come in, owned a football club and they’ve spent quite a bit of money – they’ve taken a lot of money out too”.

Interestingly, the Ulsterman has been linked to his own involvement in the club of his dreams in the past and Sky Sports reported back in October that he was “open to investing in Manchester United after buying stake in F1 team Alpine”.

Whether Mcllroy will ever invest in the club is yet to be seen but like all Manchester United fans, he will be dreaming of a much better future under the new part-owners who were officially confirmed on Christmas Eve.