“They’re good leaders”: Amad Diallo credits Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro for aiding his recovery



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has expressed his gratitude to teammates Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro for helping him in his recovery.

Following an extremely successful loan spell, Amad looked like he was set to have a very important role in the United team in the ongoing 2023/24 season.

The Ivorian was very involved during the club’s United States pre-season tour but his progress was halted after suffering an injury against Arsenal.

He was ruled out of action for several months before making his return during United’s most recent clash vs. Nottingham Forest.

Amad came on in the 53rd minute to replace Antony. The 21-year-old showed positive signs of what he can bring to the team going forward.

He sat down with club media and opened up about his recovery. In particular, he thanked Martinez and Casemiro for helping him. Like Amad, the South American duo was also injured but recently came back to team training.

Amad said, “I can come back stronger. Come back with more motivation to help the team because we need to win every game. United need to win every game. We are a big, big team so everyone needs to fight for the team. So I come back stronger, ready and motivated.”

“My programme was to come in every morning to have treatment and, after that, to go to the gym to make the work on my upper body and legs. That’s what my plan was for when I was injured.”

“Lisandro Martinez helped me a lot because he was injured also. Every time, when we are at training, he spoke with me and said: ‘It’s nothing, Amad. Keep training hard’. Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro also. They are good leaders. Everyone helped a lot. The physios helped me a lot. So now, thanks God, I am back with the team. I am very happy.”

The United number 16 explained that it wasn’t easy just being on the fringes while his teammates suffered alone on the pitch.

He revealed that what got him through was a positive mindset and fully focusing on gaining fitness with a view to making an impact as soon as possible.

He reflected on when he first learned of United’s interest in his services.

According to Amad, he was in utter disbelief when the 20-time English champions initially declared their interest.

He remarked, “I remember I was at home and the director called me,” the winger told us. “He said: ‘Amad, United want to sign you’. I say: ‘Really? United? No, no, you are joking, you joke!’ So he’s like: ‘Yeah, yeah’. ‘Really, really? Okay give me the contract. I sign directly.'”

“He said: ‘No, Amad, come on’. And I say: ‘Yes, really, it’s Manchester United. It’s my dream to play at Old Trafford. He said: Really?’ I say: ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. Give me the contract and I sign directly. I say you are not joking with me are you, or is it true?’ He said: ‘No, it’s true’ and I was so happy. I called my mum directly and I say Manchester United want me. So I was so happy. It happened quickly.”

He mentioned that when he was growing up in the Ivory Coast, he regularly used to watch games played at the Theatre of Dreams.

The forward added that it was “emotional” seeing United’s iconic home for the first time.

No doubt Amad will be keen to be involved from the start when United travel to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday.

