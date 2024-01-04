Victor Lindelof linked with shock Real Madrid switch in January



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could certainly do with some help via the January transfer window based on how the first half of the season has unfolded.

However, due to FFP concerns and with INEOS’ minority stake yet to be ratified, not much in terms of incomings can be expected unless sales can be achieved.

So far, two loan deals have been approved with Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho both heading to the Bundesliga but the Red Devils will continue to pay a significant share of their wages.

Facundo Pellistri, who has hardly been used by the Dutchman, could be offloaded permanently during the winter while academy graduate Shola Shoretire could also follow suit.

New contracts for several United stars

It is not all about incomings as there are players who the manager wants to keep but their contracts were scheduled to end next summer.

They are currently being offered new deals like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, both seeing the one-year option in their contracts get triggered.

The Swede has been linked with a move to Serie A but has always stated his desire to stay at Old Trafford for years to come.

Currently injured, the Sweden international has stepped up in the absence of World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez with his versatility a big boost for the manager.

A surprise move could have come about as per The Athletic correspondent Mario Cortegana who stated that the 29-year-old had emerged as a surprise target for Real Madrid.

It is no secret that the La Liga giants are desperate for additions at the heart of defence following David Alaba’s season-ending injury.

Surprise interest in Lindelof’s services

United’s French centre-back was linked with a return to his former home but recent reports stated that United want to offer him a new deal while the Madrid giants also did not want to re-sign a former player on enormous wages.

Carlo Ancelotti’s staff had also recommended Lindelof’s name considering his contract was running out in 2024 and that he would be a cheap acquisition. But it seems the club turned down the proposal.

“Some of the CBs Ancelotti’s coaching staff suggested to the club: Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Raul Albiol. The club decided they don’t want any of them,” a post from Madrid Zone said on X (formerly Twitter).

Considering United’s struggles at the back and Ten Hag’s inability to pick a stable back four due to injury, it would be foolish to let a defender leave in January.