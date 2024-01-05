“An exceptional player”: Christian Eriksen admits he’s been “very impressed” by Kobbie Mainoo



Christian Eriksen has admitted that he has so far been very impressed by Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo.

Since returning to the team after suffering a long-term injury during pre-season, Mainoo has fit in like a glove in Erik ten Hag’s set-up.

The youngster has looked completely unfazed by the demands of the Premier League and has not once appeared out of place.

In particular, Mainoo caught the eye in the middle of the park against Everton and Aston Villa.

Ten Hag previously heaped praise on the Carrington academy graduate and said that he has the qualities he admires in a player.

Mainoo was one of three United stars nominated for the club’s December Player of the Month award alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Jonny Evans.

This has not been lost on Eriksen who hailed the 18-year-old’s maturity.

The Dane told club media, “I’m very impressed. Luckily I’ve seen him in training and I’ve seen him [from] close by.”

“I really like what I see. I mean, he’s an exceptional player.”

Eriksen added, “He’s still a very young lad, but he’s doing really well, and he’s getting his spot in the team.”

The 31-year-old advised young Mainoo to keep his head down and maintain the current career trajectory he’s on at Old Trafford.

Eriksen remarked, “Just like what he’s doing: being available for training and showing his qualities in the game, which he has done.”

“Then obviously it’s up to the manager to choose and to play him and get his confidence from there.”

He also pointed out that Mainoo is in a “good spot” and has behaved really well around the more senior and experienced professionals.

