Danny Murphy goes in hard on Jadon Sancho’s actions that brought his Man United career to an end



The end is in sight for Jadon Sancho’s time at Manchester United with a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund expected to be confirmed in the near future.

It will draw the curtains on a turbulent time for the player and the club as the move which promised so much unravelled remarkably.

While he never truly got going at Old Trafford, the situation reached a nadir after the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this season.

Sancho pretty much launched an open mutiny at the manager and from then on, was just a wasted asset on United’s books.

Talking on Talksport, ex-pro Danny Murphy went ballistic at Sancho’s actions, remaining in disbelief as to how a professional football player was content to not play.

Murphy said it was “ludicrous” that the situation deteriorated to this extent which has been “managed awfully”.

He accused Sancho of “conducting himself poorly” and that whoever was advising him “needs a slap in the chops”.

He said: “I think it’s ludicrous that it has got to this position, from both sides, I think it has been managed awfully.

He has conducted himself poorly. Whoever is looking after him needs a slap in the chops.”

Murphy said that the people representing him should be the ones urging him to get back on the football pitch but the fact that he isn’t is a “shame”.

Once regarded as one of world football’s premier young talents, the sky was the limit for Sancho before his United move went sour.

Now, he goes back to the club where he broke through and the terms of the loan move really hammer home how far he has fallen from those lofty heights.

