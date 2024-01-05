Darts sensation Luke Littler invited to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United versus Tottenham

Luke Littler, the teenage darts sensation, has been invited to Old Trafford by the club to watch Manchester United’s crucial home game versus Tottenham.

This is according to The Daily Mail, who report that “the 16-year-old boyhood United fan will be in the stands to watch his heroes take on Tottenham on January 14 – a week before his 17th birthday”.

“Littler could be introduced to the 74,000 fans inside the stadium before kick-off, as has been the case with other special guests, although that has not yet been officially decided”.

The club is also keen to protect the youngster due to his age.

The teenager has risen to stardom over the last two weeks by completing a fairytale run to the World Championship Darts final, where he lost in a classic match to Luke Humphries. The 16 year old was largely unknown at the start of December but as caught the imagination of the British and increasingly global public.

Sky Sports reported that a record 4.8m viewers tuned in to watch the final on Wednesday night.

It was covered recently by The Peoples Person that the darts sensation is a big Manchester United fan and he received a tour of the club’s stadium as a Christmas present. The teen also showed his United loyalty by pointing to his head to celebrate during the competition, imitating United striker, Marcus Rashford.

Resultingly, before the final he would go on to lose, a collection of current and former Red Devils sent messages of support to the player. These included the likes of Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand.

✅ Luke Shaw

✅ Rio Ferdinand

✅ Gary Neville

✅ Jonny Evans Lifelong Manchester United fan Luke Littler from Warrington on the messages he has received from players and former players.#MUFC #PDC #WCDarts — BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) January 3, 2024

Understandably, Littler has embarked on a significant press tour over the last two weeks due to his outstanding performances and naturally, much attention has been paid to his public support of the Red Devils.

The teen appeared on SkySports to discuss his love of the club and when asked about United’s form this season he claimed that United “need to give Erik ten Hag time” due to the large amount of injuries the side has suffered.

It was also revealed that the 16 year old is a fan of the popular computer game, Football Manager, and that his United team currently lie second in the table. He amusingly admitted he kept the same squad as real life as he didn’t know how to sign players but when pushed on who he would bring in if given the power at Old Trafford, he replied, “(Victor) Osimhen”.

With Littler’s darts career about to take off into the stratosphere, he will be hoping some of his success can rub off on the players on next Sunday’s crunch clash versus Tottenham. A loss could already signal the end of United’s top four ambitions.