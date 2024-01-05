Diogo Dalot waxes lyrical about his relationship with Erik ten Hag



The murmurs of discontent in the Manchester United dressing room amid a bad run of results have been batted away strongly by Erik ten Hag every time.

However, even if there is some discontent, which is bound to be the case in a losing team, one player is definitely not a part of the “mutiny”.

In an exclusive interview with TNT Sport, Dalot waxed lyrical about his relationship with Ten Hag, terming them “a good match” for each other.

Dalot revealed he “clicked” with Ten Hag as soon as he came in because they share similar views on how football should be played.

It is worth noting that, unlike his predecessors, Ten Hag came in and immediately installed the Portuguese as his first-choice right-back.

The player said that the manager’s impact isn’t limited to just himself, as a number of other players have also markedly improved under Ten Hag.

He said: “Sometimes you just click with managers and players or team-mates and I think as soon as he came, that happened.

“The way that he sees football, the way that he sees the full-back position, I think it suits really well to what I see and what I like as well. I think it was a good match; him, me and other players.

“You could see that, that we had many players that started really well since he came. I like to say that it is a good match and I’m hoping that it keeps like that.”

Ultimately, though, football is a results business, and those have been lacking under the manager this season, putting him under pressure.

However, Dalot was keen to stress that “small things” matter when working towards a goal, pointing towards the Carabao Cup win last year, as well as his own journey to establish himself in the first team.

It is believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a decision on Ten Hag’s future after meeting the Dutchman but if he was asking players for their opinion, Dalot, at least, has said his side unequivocally.

