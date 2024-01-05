Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signals intention to quit Bayern Munich and join Manchester United



It is an open secret that Manchester United are looking for reinforcements in the forward line this January.

The club has drawn a four-player shortlist but another reality is that their hands are severely tied by Financial Fair Play constraints.

In such a light, low-cost, dependable players have been targeted and one of them might have finally put in motion his transfer.

TeamTalk reports that Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has signalled his intention to quit the Bavarians.

The report states that his head was turned after an approach by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and now his heart is set on moving to Old Trafford.

It is expected that Bayern will not stand in his way due to his reduced role at the club after Harry Kane’s arrival in the summer.

The striker would join on a loan deal till the end of the summer and beef up the attacking ranks which currently, looks absent if Rasmus Hojlund is unavailable.

Of course, the Bayern striker is hardly a name to get pulses racing but due to United’s current situation with Financial Fair Play, this is the level they have to target.

If nothing else, the player would bring much-needed top-level experience and his goalscoring record after the ill-fated spell at Stoke City has been ever-improving.

Right now, United just need bodies up front to help Hojlund till the end of the season when a more mature transfer plan can be put into place by Ratcliffe and Co.

Till then, they will need to rely on the Glazer method of putting a band-aid on a fracture when it comes to short-term fixes in the market for a chronic problem.

