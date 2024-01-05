Fenerbahçe make €8 million bid for Anthony Martial



Fenerbahçe are reported to have tabled an €8 million bid to Manchester United for Anthony Martial.

Takvim, a Turkish outlet, reveals Fenerbahçe officials have made the French striker a priority as they seek to buttress their forward line.

The report indicates they see Martial as the type of player who can help the team’s chances domestically and continentally, as well as providing a boost to the existing squad.

From United’s perspective, it would be a huge and unexpected boost to the coffers as the club had appeared to be resigned to losing the 28-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

Martial’s contract is set to expire in June given United chose not to activate the automatic one-year extension clause within it.

The player’s current wage packet – reported to be as high as £250,000 a week – combined with his persistent injury problems, meant Old Trafford officials felt they could not risk the extension. Instead, it was felt, as a last resort, that a clean break was preferable.

This is why the prospect of a transfer fee, however modest, in January would be such a positive development.

United are heavily constrained by Financial Fair Play regulations this transfer window. Briefings from the club have indicated they would be restricted to one or two loan deals in January, despite the need for recruitment at both ends of the pitch.

The money generated by selling Martial to Turkey may be enough to fund a more suitable replacement; with Erik ten Hag thought to be desperate for a striker this month to help his misfiring front line.

Fenerbahçe and United possess a good relationship, having worked together extensively last summer.

Fred signed for the Turkish club in a deal worth a potential €15 million while Altay Bayindir went the opposite direction for €5 million.

If the two parties are able to reach another agreement over Martial, it could be the exact cash injection United desperately need this winter.

