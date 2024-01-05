French football expert claims that he “can’t see” a January move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo

A January move for Jean-Clair Todibo is improbable and the player will likely stay in Ligue 1 until the summer.

This is according to French football expert, Jonathan Johnson, who claimed in an interview with CaughtOffside that he “can’t see” a January move for the talented defender.

Johnson believes that Nice’s success this season is a key reason why the defender will stay and by waiting to the summer, there will be greater interest from a range of other teams, giving the Frenchman more choice on his future club.

Nice sit second in the table at the half-way stage and they are only five points off the leaders, Paris Saint-Germain. Moreover, Tottenham and Man United have both been linked heavily to the player but it is argued by the expert that Todibo and most likely Nice, will want more clubs in the mix to generate an auction for the highest fee.

In fact, United have been described to be in “pole-position” to sign the player due to new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s, position of power at both clubs and Spurs’ desire to complete a quick deal taking their interest elsewhere and dropping out of the deal.

While recognising the previous statements as true, Johnson asserted in his interview that, “Jean-Clair Todibo was a top target for Tottenham in January but that now looks to have collapsed. I understand the interest in him after his fine form at Nice, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with the player, but I can’t see Nice selling him this January”.

He went on to state, “Nice are doing well in Ligue 1 at the moment, so this was always going to make it a tricky deal for any clubs to get done this January. Todibo and Nice are probably both prepared to stay together for the next few months and then come to a decision in the summer”.

Moreover, the French football expert claims that the defensive star will want to play in continental competition wherever he goes next and if Nice do qualify for the Champions League, he could even be tempted to stay beyond the summer.

This is especially concerning for Man United fans as the club currently sit eighth in the Premier League and as things stand, would currently even miss out on the Conference League.

Johnson finished by asserting, “I don’t think their interest is going to go away overnight, and if anything more clubs could join the race in the months ahead”.

Fiercer competition would clearly complicate a deal that many United fans assumed was in the bag due to the club’s previous interest in the player and Ratcliffe’s connection with both teams.

Time will tell whether United’s on field performance or INEOS’ sway will be enough to get any deal over the line. With Ratcliffe’s takeover not being ratified to next month, it is unlikely any move for Todibo would take place until the summer anyway. However some recent reports suggest that the Mancunian side could already be planning an opening bid.

No doubt there will be plenty more twists and turns in this transfer, as there always seems to be in the crazy, yet fascinating world, of football transfers.