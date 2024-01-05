Hibernian hoping to keep Manchester United defender Will Fish until the end of the season

Manchester United have suffered a raft of defensive injuries this season, plaguing Erik ten Hag’s second year at the club.

The United boss is expected to go into the transfer market at the end of the campaign to improve his options across his back line.

However, with other areas of the team also in need of reinforcements, Ten Hag will have a close eye on centre-back Will Fish, who is currently on loan at Hibernian.

Fish spent last season at Hibs and currently has a deal that takes him to the end of January.

The 20-year-old is impressing north of the border and Hibees boss Nick Montgomery is hoping he will extend his stay until the end of the season, as reported by local media.

“I don’t think there is any danger of Will moving on. Fingers crossed, he’s going to be here for the season, unless some offer comes in that he can’t refuse – and Man United can’t refuse,” said Montgomery.

The Hibs manager added that United are happy with his development in Scotland and believes he will continue to improve under his guidance.

“But they’re (United) happy with his progress, Will is really happy here, so, hopefully, we get through this window, and he’ll be here for the season,” he said.

Fish has been almost ever present for Hibs this season who sit midtable in the Scottish Premiership, starting 28 games across all competitions.

He has also chipped in with a goal in the league, adding to his trio of strikes last season.

United will be hoping the defender continues to improve and gain valuable experience that will aid him on his return to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s troops’ next assignment see them travel to Wigan on Monday night for the FA Cup third round tie.