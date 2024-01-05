Jadon Sancho loan move unlikely to include buy option



Jadon Sancho’s proposed loan move to Borussia Dortmund has been delayed as negotiations continue over the exact nature of the deal, with a proposed buy-option “unlikely” to be included.

A report by Florian Plettenberg (Sky Sports) contends the winger has agreed terms to reunite with the German club but is “waiting for the green light” from United. This is corroborated by Pete Hall (Reuters).

Understand Sancho has verbally agreed to move on loan to Dortmund until end of the season. Now just waiting on green light from #MUFC — Peter Hall (@PeteHall86) January 5, 2024

Sancho had hoped to travel to Marbella today – where Dortmund are holding their winter training camp – but this is thought to be “unlikely” now, owing to the continued negotiations between the two clubs.

Plettenberg reveals the “final details” for the loan are yet to be “clarified.” Sources have revealed to the reporter that it is “unlikely Dortumund will secure a purchase option.”

Reports yesterday had suggested a £26 million option would be included – which would have constituted a £48 million loss on the deal United originally agreed to bring Sancho to Old Trafford from the Signal Iduna Park. The discrepancy over this option may be a factor which is holding up the deal.

Christopher Michel (Fussball.News) reveals United consider the prospective move as a “development loan” and, therefore, do not want to include an option to buy.

News #Sancho: Leihe noch nicht fix, es deutet aber vieles darauf hin. #MUN will keine Kaufoption einbauen. Der Grund: Sie sehen es als Entwicklungsleihe, übernehmen deshalb auch bewusst Teile des Gehalts. #BVB wird sich dennoch daran beteiligen müssen.https://t.co/j0brH8SQZI — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) January 5, 2024

Translation: “News #Sancho: Loan not yet fixed, but there are many indications of it. #MUN does not want to include a purchase option. The reason: They see it as a development loan and therefore consciously assume part of the salary. #BVB will still have to participate.”

Despite the issues the club have experienced with Sancho this season, there is still appreciation of the winger’s talents.

As such, if the 23-year-old was to rediscover the scintillating form which led to his blockbuster transfer in the first place, United may be able to command a far higher transfer fee for him in the summer.

Dortmund – under the tutelage of Edin Terzic – provide the perfect platform for Sancho to begin rebuilding his reputation, both on and off the pitch. He is familiar and comfortable with the German club, whose forward line is severely lacking the exact skillset Sancho provides. It’s a move which appears destined for success.

United’s unwillingness to include the suggested £26 million buy-clause is, therefore, a logical one give that number may be doubled in six months time.

