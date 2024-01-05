Jose Mourinho teases that he will look like “total idiot” in new Netflix documentary

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has let slip that he is to be the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

This is according to The Sun, who state that “Mourinho broke the news about his new series following Roma’s 2-1 Copa Italia win over Cremonese on Wednesday”.

The controversial, yet highly successful coach claimed, “I’ll give you some news, a documentary about me starts on Netflix, it’s a documentary about my career and it starts on Thursday”.

The former Chelsea Premier League winning coach has also been linked recently to a shock return to English shores as he and Newcastle United’s owners apparently both have mutual interest in one another.

The Portuguese coach also went on to tease the show by claiming there will be never seen before footage and news covered.

“There are things that will only be known there, they pay me well. I hadn’t signed with Roma yet, but I had given my word.”

Speaking about the supposed new details, the charismatic coach asserted, “a club came along and wanted me to break my agreement with Roma, which hadn’t yet been signed, and I said no. When the documentary comes out everyone will say I’m a total idiot”.

Mourinho also claimed that he should have complete loyalty from his current employers as he states he always informs them when another team expresses interest in him.

“When Portugal arrived I immediately told the president about it. When Saudi Arabia arrived I immediately told the president about it. This is why I don’t think they talk to other coaches behind my back, for me it’s not like that because there is reciprocity.”

“The special one” was also recently in the news in relation to United when he gave the unpopular view that former Red Devils’ CEO, Richard Arnold, was an “amazing person” who he would have loved to work with.

The former Real Madrid manager has managed a collection of some of the biggest clubs in the world and a documentary about his “life beyond the dugout” is sure to be box office viewing.

The Roma manager has been at the centre of sporting documentaries before. He provided one of the most watched and shared moments of Amazon Prime Video Sport’s series All or Nothing: Spurs when he confronted Delle Alli about his form in a fly-on-the-wall insight into a manager-player meeting at the highest level.