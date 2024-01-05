Liverpool and Manchester City intensify race for Manchester United target Michael Olise

Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise, is now being targeted by a plethora of Premier League elites and now Manchester United’s bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have entered the fray.

This is according to Football Insider who claim that sources have informed them “Michael Olise is being closely watched by Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City”.

It is thought that the explosive 22-year-old will leave the Eagles this summer and it has been reported that all three English giants will continue to scout the attacker to assess his progress before making a summer move.

Man United have also been credited with interest in the player and it was reported that the young English winger is wanted by United manager, Erik ten Hag, to boost the depleted wing options he has been left with this season.

Interest in the player would also coherently fit with the supposed new philosophy of INEOS’ transfer strategy where they want to move towards younger, hungrier and when possible, British players.

This also explains the Red Devils’ supposed interest in Olise’s Palace teammate, Marc Guehi.

However, the situation seems very complicated for the Old Trafford side in their ambition to persuade Olise to exchange the south-east of London for Manchester.

It has already been relayed that the English winger may prefer a move to Arsenal, as he grew up a fan of the Gunners and almost joined their academy in 2009.

The desire of United’s north-west rivals to sign Olise will have complicated matters even further.

Liverpool in particular could be a major obstacle to the pursuit of the 22-year-old as they rate him highly enough to consider the winger as the ideal long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Palace will not sell the winger mid-season and almost lost the player in the summer when Chelsea triggered his release clause of £35million. Olise seemed to be on his way out of the club but decided to stay and sign a new deal.

However, there is rumoured to be a bigger release clause in his new contract that will become active at some point in the near future.

Despite the Eagles’ poor results, the winger has been in scintillating form, scoring five goals and assisting once in seven Premier League starts this campaign.

Nonetheless, it must be remembered that Man United have fended off competition from rivals before, so despite the sizeable obstacles of Liverpool, City, Arsenal and Chelsea, United have shown in the past that they can still get the deal over the line.