Man United plotting to use “open channel” with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Ryan Sessegnon



Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a loan move for another Tottenham Hotspur star – Ryan Sessegnon – just days after terminating Sergio Reguilon’s brief tenure at the club.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United had activated the break clause in Reguilon’s contract to send the Spanish left-back to Tottenham.

The club subsequently confirmed news of Reguilon’s departure.

It’s understood that United arrived at the decision due to the fact that Luke Shaw is almost back to full fitness and Tyrell Malacia’s rehabilitation is going well.

Reguilon made 12 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, according to The Independent (via The Express), Erik ten Hag’s side have their eye on yet another left-back from the North London outfit – Sessegnon.

It’s believed that United’s good relationship and “open dialogue” with Tottenham have raised the possibility of Sessegnon completing a January switch to Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions may be forced to explore yet another temporary move for Sessegnon as they’re severely limited as to how much they can spend during the ongoing winter transfer window by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Miguel Delaney states that United will utilize their “open channel” with Tottenham to explore the possibility of making Sessegnon the latest addition to Ten Hag’s ranks.

The 23-year-old’s progress at Tottenham since he made the jump from Fulham in 2019 has been hampered by consistently-occurring injuries.

Sessegnon has not played for his side this season as he is recovering from a long-term physical setback.

When he returns to action later this month, the Englishman is likely to find it extremely hard to replace Destiny Udogie, who is in extremely good form.

Such a scenario may ultimately lead Sessegnon and Tottenham to strongly consider a move to United if indeed such an arrangement is on the cards.

