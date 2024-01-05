Manchester United could recall Alvaro Fernandez from loan to sell him quickly



Benfica are considering an approach to Manchester United for left-back Álvaro Fernández, currently on loan at Granada CF in La Liga.

Cope, a Spanish outlet, contend the Portuguese giants are “interested” in Fernández as a potential replacement for David Jurásek, the current left-back at Estádio da Luz, who Benfica wish to sell.

This corroborates a report by The Peoples Person last week which revealed Benfica’s interest in the 20-year-old fullback.

Fernández has spent this season plying his trade in La Liga, having joined Granada on loan in the summer. He has played thirteen times for his newly adopted side, delivering a number of impressive performances.

He has also featured for his national side, playing consistently for Spain during the UEFA Euro U-21 Qualifying campaign.

His time in Spain may be set to come to an abrupt end, however.

Cope reveals there is a unique clause in the agreement between United and Granada which allows the Red Devils to recall Fernández in the January window. If they activate it, the left-back would return to Old Trafford and, therefore, be eligible for a sale.

With Benfica circling, and United severely hampered by Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, they may be tempted to cash in on their left-back.

As an academy graduate, his sale would constitute a significant boost from an FFP perspective.

United are reported to be limited to one or two loan deals this month, despite the need for reinforcements at both ends of the pitch. A new striker is thought to be a priority while another option in defence is much-needed.

As such, a cash injection – for a player who does not seem to feature heavily in Erik ten Hag’s plans – could be a sensible option. Cope believes Granada would be unable to match the “market price” for Fernández, seemingly leaving Benfica to have a free run at the player.

Whether Fernández would want to end his stay in his home country so soon, in exchange for a relocation to Spain’s neighbour, is another matter.

