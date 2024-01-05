Manchester United expect Anthony Martial to leave Old Trafford



Manchester United “expect” Anthony Martial to depart the club on a free transfer in the summer if he is not sold in the January window.

Speaking in a press-conference yesterday, Erik ten Hag “we are talking” to Martial over a contract extension or renewal.

The Dutchman’s words were then picked up by Sky Sports who ran with a story contending United had offered Martial a new contract. This caused an immediate furore on social media amongst a fanbase weary of overpaid and overrated players overstaying their welcome at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports quickly recanted their claims once it became clear that the club and Martial’s representatives were in “talks” as opposed to a contract being tabled.

Rob Dawson (ESPN) claims a source at United contends these talks are “unlikely” to result in an agreement with the Frenchman and the expectation around Old Trafford is he will “leave on a free transfer in the summer.”

United are open to selling Martial this month if a suitable offer arrives. His sale would be contingent upon a replacement being sourced first, however.

A loan move for an experienced striker has been widely reported with a number of options from the Bundesliga mooted as potential options.

Due to the constraints of Financial Fair Play regulations, United will likely only be able to fund loan moves this month.

As such, strikers like Timo Werner and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting appear the only realistic options for Ten Hag to buttress his misfiring forward line. A loan move for one of these players is thought to be likely, with or without Martial departing Old Trafford.

If the Frenchman was sold for a reasonable price, however, that may free up a bit more wiggle room to target someone like Serhou Guirassy – the Guinean forward who has been giving Harry Kane a run for his money as the top scorer in Germany.

Guirassy’s contract with VfB Stuttgart contains a £15.2 million release clause and he has been attracting attention from a host of clubs across Europe.

The only likely candidate to offer a lucrative price for Martial are a Saudi Arabian club, though the Saudi Pro League is expected to be more limited in terms of activity in January compared to last summer.

