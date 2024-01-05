Manchester United primed to bring in striker on loan in January



Manchester United are primed to target a new striker in January on loan as Erik ten Hag seeks to buttress his misfiring forward line.

The Dutchman’s side are currently languished in eighth place in the Premier League with only Burnley and Sheffield United having scored fewer goals than them this year; both teams by the way are rooted at the bottom of the table.

A statistic – twenty-two goals scored with a negative goal difference of minus five – tells the story of United’s season thus far.

Jadon Sancho, Antony and Mason Mount are yet to register a goal in the league. The two main centre-forwards – Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial – have scored just one apiece.

United’s left-wing has been the most fruitful of the front line, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho combining for six goals (three each). Tottenham Hotspurs’ left-winger – Son Heung-min – has twelve on his own, by comparison.

The fact Scott McTominay sits atop United’s goal-scoring list in the league is another statistic which illustrates a painful wider story.

Furthermore, Financial Fair Play regulations ensure United are set to be severely limited in terms of recruitment this month.

Reports suggest Old Trafford officials are planning for a “few loan deals” as this is the extent of the club’s financial capability in the January window. This constraint, explains Carl Anka (The Athletic), is precisely why Sergio Reguilon’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur was terminated.

The Spaniard relocated to Old Trafford on the final day of a frantic summer window which saw the club also sign Sofyan Amrabat and Altay Bayindir. A ‘January break clause’ was included in the deal, enabling United to end the loan this month if deemed necessary.

Anka reveals Premier League regulations stipulate clubs can only “have a certain number of loanees” on their books at one time. As such, Reguilon’s loan was ended in order to “free up an additional loan slot”; with a striker believed to be the primary target in his place.

Laurie Whitwell confirms reports indicating United are looking at Timo Werner as a possible short-term solution.

RP Leipzig are thought to be open to the German striker departing the club on loan and his profile – a versatile forward with strong physical and pressing qualities – would suit the transitional game plan Ten Hag is trying to implement at Old Trafford.

Whitwell also references Bayern Munich forwards – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller – as two other possibilities, given their reduced roles in light of Harry Kane’s arrival in Bavaria.

The ceasing of Reguilon’s time at Old Trafford had come as something of a surprise given neither Luke Shaw nor Tyrell Malacia are currently fit. When viewed through the lens of a limited number of loan slots, however, it begins to make more sense, with more help needed up front than at full back.

