Mason Greenwood sees red card overturned by La Liga



Mason Greenwood has seen the red card he received for dissent during Getafe’s match against Rayo Vallecano overturned by Spanish football authorities.

The 22-year-old was sent off in the 50th minute with his newly adopted side two-nil down.

Greenwood had been pulled back by two Rayo Vallecano midfielders and reacted in frustration to the referee when a foul was not award.

The official immediately brandished the red card in response to Greenwood’s reaction.

What did Mason Greenwood say to the referee to get a red card? 🤔#masongreenwood #GetafeRayo pic.twitter.com/umj8rICL4i — United Football (@footballxtra90) January 2, 2024

Greenwood, along with his teammates, displayed disbelief at the decision. The United loanee was not alone in being given his early marching orders, however.

Getafe finished the match with only eight players on the pitch in a bizarre demonstration of a lack of control, with Juanmi Latasa being shown red in the first-half, followed by Greenwood and Damian Suarez in the second.

The fact Getafe were able to hold Rayo Vallecano to merely a two-nil win constitutes a minor victory considering the circumstances.

The post-match report by the referee, Jorge Figueroa Vazquez, revealed he believed Greenwood had shouted “f— you” at him.

Getafe’s manager, Jose Bordalas, disputed this, instead relaying his forward’s version of events, in which Greenwood exclaimed “f—- sake.”

Given the language barrier between the Spanish referee and the English player, a breakdown in communication is plausible.

The Athletic now reveals the Spanish Competition Committee have accepted this explanation and have rescinded his red card. He will not serve a suspension.

Mason Greenwood's red card in Getafe's La Liga loss to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday has been overturned by Spain's Competition Committee.https://t.co/8cG1Da5h5o — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 5, 2024

As a result, Greenwood will now be available for Getafe’s next game – a crucial Copa del Rey fixture against Espanyol in the last 32 of the competition tomorrow afternoon.

