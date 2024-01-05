Mateo Mejia’s sensational return to form after injury nightmare of recent years

Manchester United’s academy player, Mateo Mejia, has endured a nightmare few years with injury but finally seems to be getting back to his best and is making a strong impression in the Premier League 2.

Madrid-based website, Relevo, have interviewed the Spanish-born Colombian on his progress this season to date.

After a serious ankle injury, the player is said to be “standing out” in United’s reserve team and is making such waves that La Liga strugglers, Sevilla, are apparently working hard to sign him.

The winger commented that in his last year in Real Zaragoza’s youth team, he scored 63 goals and this generated a huge market for his signature. “I always used to play as a right winger, but our forward was promoted with the seniors. Since we didn’t sign anyone, they put me as a forward… and it was an incredible season”.

In 2019, despite interest from other Spanish teams and Arsenal, Mejia decided on United.

“As soon as I stepped foot at Old Trafford I said: ‘I see myself here.'”

However, that is where the positive news ends and despite spending four years at the club to date, three of them have been recovering from a series of serious injuries. The Colombian claims, “I arrived, I started playing and I had an ankle injury that I had to have surgery on. I was out for eight months and when I was about to return to the pitch, I had a relapse and I had another operation: another eight or nine months. Then I came back, I was in several games, everything was fine and shortly after I injured the external meniscus in my right knee… and injured for almost eleven months”.

“They told me that the ankle injury was not very common; it was a tendon, like a ball, that moved in the ankle bone. Every time I ran it made ‘clack clac’. That was immense pain”.

Thankfully, the 20 year old has been able to get minutes under his belt in this campaign and was keen to repay the club’s patience by signing a new one year deal with the club in the summer, to show what he could do.

According to transfermarkt.com, the player has scored three goals and contributed five assists in the Premier League 2.

Mejia was outstanding versus Newcastle, where he grabbed an assist in a 3-2 win just before Christmas. The winger embarked on a mazy run that left numerous defenders for dead before playing a perfect ball into the box for Shola Shoretire to grab the winner.

Despite not contributing a goal or an assist in the EFL Trophy, the winger has had the chance to play three matches in this competition against professional adult footballers, which is always massive experience for young players trying to break through.

“I haven’t made my debut with the first team officially yet, but I have played at Old Trafford,” he recalls about a match with the reserve team. He has also been involved in numerous first team training sessions since his return from injury.

Speaking about his experience as part of the squad he claimed, “When Cristiano Ronaldo was there, I trained several times with them and… what a beast. He was always at 100%, always being an example, always being the best. I also really like Bruno, I loved Mata… People call Cristiano as a pimp or an arrogant guy. Then, we met on a recovery in the sauna, and he is a normal guy”.

Gametime and freedom from injury are the absolute essential all young players need to make it in professional football. While nobody could sensibly predict whether the young Colombian will make it at United, all fans will be hoping he gets the time to prove himself worthy of a new deal at the club and the chance to break into the first team like fellow Spanish born South American, Alejandro Garnacho.