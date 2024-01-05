What Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford told Manchester United staff in club meetings



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his close ally Sir Dave Brailsford told Manchester United’s non-playing staff to work together in an effort to raise standards and restore the club to its former glories.

Ratcliffe was recently spotted at Old Trafford for the first time since his deal to complete a 25% minority investment into United was made official.

Brailsford was also at Carrington last weekend.

The Daily Mail reports that the pair have been very visible presences at United this week.

Matt Hughes divulges, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have issued a rallying cry to Manchester United’s management and staff by urging them all to work together to restore the club to its former glories.”

“The club’s new football supremos are understood to have given the same message in a series of meetings with staff over the past three days, making it clear that United’s on-field performances in recent years have been unacceptable and that they will demand a return to the world-class standards set during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.”

“Mail Sport has been told that INEOS sporting director Brailsford did most of the talking during introductory meetings with United staff, although Ratcliffe was also present.”

Hughes adds that Ten Hag attended one of these meetings.

During his presser ahead of his side’s clash against Wigan Athletic, the Dutchman confirmed that he had a very positive conversation with the INEOS supremos.

Ratcliffe and Brailsford are yet to address the players as their main priority was to meet non-playing staff and offer reassurances about their positions.

It’s believed that the two relayed that they expect the Premier League to ratify their 25 per cent stake in the club next month.

They also confirmed INEOS would be taking over United’s sporting operations.

As per The Mail, “Brailsford is understood to have repeatedly referred to addressing what he termed as United’s “performance challenge,” a diplomatic way of describing the side’s poor results this season which have seen Ten Hag’s side crash out of the Champions League at the group stage and fall to eight in the Premier League table.”

Brailsford also encouraged staff to come up with solutions geared towards helping the Red Devils move in the right direction

