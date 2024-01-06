Alejandro Garnacho wins Manchester United’s Player of the Month for December



Manchester United’s form in December was hardly a cause for celebration, but there were still some shining lights in a turgid month.

United broke records, with it being the worst-ever December since the 1930s, but Alejandro Garnacho continued his transformation into a bonafide first-XI player.

The Argentine has been recognised for his effort, being awarded United’s Player of the Month award for the month of December.

It is the first time in his career that he has won this award back-to-back because he won it in November as well.

Garnacho beat Jonny Evans and Kobbie Mainoo for the award, putting into perspective how successful United’s academy is for the club.

As United’s attack has gone from one limp performance to another, Garnacho has looked like a man on a mission to win games for United single-handedly.

His enterprising runs and fearless style of attacking have quickly made him a favourite at Old Trafford.

It has stood in stark contrast to the rest of the attacking players, who have looked laboured and out of it in a dysfunctional team which lost five times in December.

Garnacho scored twice and assisted two in December, including a virtuoso display in United’s memorable 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

Were it not for Garnacho this season, United would arguably be in a lower-half position in the table, so telling and crucial have been his contributions.

The individual accolades have started pouring in for Garnacho, who, at 19, is already a crucial member of Erik ten Hag’s side.

The next step is for the team to step up along with him and start collecting some team trophies as well.

Otherwise, the day isn’t far when Garnacho’s feet start twitching and a Spanish giant or two start circling around United’s prodigy.

