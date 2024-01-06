Bournemouth appear to have beaten Manchester United to Oscar Zambrano’s signature

Manchester United look set to miss out on yet another Ecuadorian star to Premier League rivals, this time Bournemouth.

The club famously failed to complete a deal for Moises Caicedo before his move to Brighton in 2021, after showing significant interest in the player.

However history seems to be repeating itself once more.

Bournemouth are seemingly about to land the latest Ecuadorian to attract the interest of the Red Devils, Oscar Zambrano, who plays for LDU Quito in his homeland. This is according to a CBS interview with the Cherries owner, Bill Foley.

Whilst speaking to the sports network, the American proudly boasted, “we’re going to make an announcement in the next few days about a really exciting South American player who is coming over”.

The businessman then gave some indication of how the club will use the player that can safely be assumed to be the 19 year old.

“He may be loaned out to one of our sister clubs because we are trying to create a multi-club model. We will progress him through that system and eventually you build up the playing time so he can come to Bournemouth”.

It had been reported very recently that United were keen on the midfielder and specifically did not want to repeat the mistakes of the Caicedo pursuit three years ago.

In fact, South American reports claimed that “within the Manchester club they call Óscar Zambrano the new ‘Moisés Caicedo’ due to the similarity of both in their characteristics and in their playing style” and that they were very keen to complete a deal.

However, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, also got in on the act by asserting that it was Bournemouth, not the Red Devils, that were set to bid for the defensive midfielder and “the initial proposal will be $5.5m in order to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder”.

🚨🍒 EXCL: Bournemouth are set to send bid for LDU Quito talented midfielder Óscar Zambrano (2004). The initial proposal will be $5.5m in order to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder. Bournemouth, working on it. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/3Hu8eC8puG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2024

Once again, it seems that the Italian journalist is on the money on this rumour and United have missed out on the chance of signing a low risk, high reward player.

Of course, until the Ecuadorian is seen holding up a shirt at the Vitality Stadium, there is a chance for the Red Devils to sign the talented midfielder. Nonetheless, it is unlikely that the Bournemouth chief would be so willing to talk about a potential signing unless it was a done deal.