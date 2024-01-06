Donny van de Beek makes long-awaited return to pitch in unofficial debut for Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek, made his return to a football pitch, making his unofficial debut for Eintracht Frankfurt versus Freiburg.

At the very start of the window, Van de Beek was confirmed as an Eintracht Frankfurt player until the end of the season.

The Dutch midfielder entered the field of play at the beginning of the second half, however, it was a disappointing result for the former Ajax man.

The side from Frankfurt lost 2-5 and the United man’s new side had a second half to forget.

The 2022 Europa League winners were losing 1-2 at half-time but Van de Beek’s introduction did little to help them.

Freiburg raced into a 1-5 lead before Aurélio Buta pulled one back for the side who play at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Dutch international will hope to have a more positive impact in games to come.

However, at the end of the day, time on the pitch will be what is most crucial to Van de Beek, who has hardly seen any action this term.

The Netherlands international only played two games for Manchester United this season, for a combined 21 minutes. To put it in other words, this one half doubled his minutes for the campaign.

The former Ajax man spoke out recently about his struggles at the Old Trafford side.

Commenting on his move to the Bundesliga he claimed, “If you don’t pay as many games as you want, it’s tough. But that’s the past now. I’m here now and I’m positive, which is the most important thing, because things can change”.

The Dutchman will be hoping he can finally string a few games together to recapture the form that once made him one of the most promising young players in European football. Now at 26 years old, the 19 times-capped Netherlands midfielder will need serious game time to resurrect his career.