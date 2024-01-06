Everton trying to hijack Sevilla’s deal for Hannibal Mejbri at the last moment



The transfer window craziness is in full swing all of a sudden with Hannibal Mejbri at the centre of a tug of war.

After Sevilla were proclaimed as the winners of the race to sign the player on loan, Fabrizio Romano reports that Everton are trying to hijack the deal.

Romano reports that contacts are taking place today and although Freiburg and Lyon lost to Sevilla, Hannibal now has a decision to make.

🚨🔵 EXCL: Everton are trying to hijack Sevilla loan move for Hannibal Mejbri as contacts are taking place today. 🔴⚪️ Hannibal picked Sevilla over Freiburg and OL — still in talks with Man United, nothing done… but Everton are now also showing interest. Up to Hannibal now. pic.twitter.com/p4krcLaiKi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

Staying in the Premier League could be an attractive prospect for the midfielder over going to Sevilla.

Even for United, seeing him against Premier League opposition would be a far better marker of his talents than what he does in a different league.

Everton also have history of developing a United academy talent to his full Premier League potential.

James Garner left the club to join the Merseyside outfit and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet at Goodison Park.

Furthermore, Hannibal’s combative style of play in midfield would suit Sean Dyche’s team to a tee.

Everton are a physical outfit and rely on their midfielders to make lung-busting runs forward and back, which is exactly Hannibal’s game as well.

After spending the last season on loan at Birmingham, Hannibal also has extended experience in English football, which would not be the case if he goes to Sevilla.

Ultimately, as Romano says, the decision is up to Sevilla but Everton’s last-ditch attempt to turn the tide in their favour looks like a blessing in disguise for every party involved, except Sevilla, of course.

Either way, United would be relieved that a high-potential player of theirs will get experience in a top-five league after competition of places in United midfield is set to increase with return of injured players.