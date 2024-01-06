Former Manchester United player Juan Mata leave Japanese side Vissel Kobe

Manchester United’s transfer policy over the last decade has left a lot to be desired.

Some of the worlds biggest names have come and gone at Old Trafford, failing to leave their mark in the famous red shirt.

One of the few players who can hold their head high after joining the club in the disappointing post-Ferguson era is Spanish midfielder, Juan Mata.

Mata played 285 times during his eight-and-a-half year stay at United, scoring over 50 goals including one in the FA Cup final win against Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard left the club in the summer of 2022 at the end of his contract.

Mata joined Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he won the league, before moving to Japan to join Vissel Kobe.

However, the midfielder’s stay in Asia has proven to be a short-lived one, with Vissel confirming his departure on their X (formerly Twitter) feed today.

Mata made just one appearance for the J-League side, who won the championship last season.

The 35-year-old released a short statement upon leaving the club.

“I am very happy to have been part of the club’s historic moment in winning the league for the first time. I will never forget the memories we shared together,” said Mata.

It’s unclear on what the former Spanish international’s next move will be, but as he is now firmly in the twilight of his career, retirement could well be an option.

Should he decide to hang up his boots, Mata will leave behind a fairly unique legacy of being universally liked across the football world.

His stylish way of playing and infectious nature off the field has earned his many admirers down the years.

United fans across the globe will wish Juan all the success in his next venture, whatever that might be.