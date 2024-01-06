Hannibal decides to join Sevilla on loan from Manchester United



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Hannibal Mejbri has decided to join Sevilla on loan from Manchester United.

The La Liga side beat competition from Olympique Lyon and Freiburg to sign the Tunisian international.

After the agreement, further terms of the move will be discussed, which could contain a potential purchase as well as a buy-back clause for United.

Hannibal Mejbri has decided to join Sevilla on loan from Manchester United! Freiburg and OL asked for him too but Sevilla on it since August and now ready to sign Hannibal. United and Sevilla will now discuss terms of loan [also potential option and buy back clause].

United have sold many academy prospects in recent past with a buy-back, first refusal, or sell-on clause in case they make good on their promise elsewhere.

However, it is not yet clear if they will agree to a purchase option for Mejbri.

It is unlikely they do and there would be an outcry among fans if they did because Mejbri has shown the potential to be a United player in his scarce minutes.

Those minutes were set to be scarcer still with the club’s elimination from two tournaments.

Furthermore, the return of midfield reinforcements in Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Sofyan Amrabat means Hannibal would have been squeezed out of rotation.

Still, this loan move is a step up for Hannibal, who spent last year in the Championship with Birmingham so at least he is not stagnant.

He joined United as a highly-rated youngster and the club beat competitions from many European elites for his services in 2020.

However, he could never make the step up convincingly with a sustained run in the team and getting out of the loan cycle is tough once trapped in it.

Hannibal will hope his loan goes better than the last United player who went to Sevilla, with Anthony Martial edging towards an exit from the club in the summer after a limp loan last year.