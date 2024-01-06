“I thought it’d be like that every year”: Wes Brown opens up on Man United’s iconic treble success



Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has admitted that he thought the club would win the treble every year after they became the first English side to achieve the feat in 1999.

Brown recounted the historic night at the Camp Nou, in which United came from behind, and scored two late goals to win the treble.

The 44-year-old broke into Sir Alex Ferguson’s first team that season – arguably United’s greatest-ever campaign.

He told TNT Sports, “I was 19 in my first season. We’d just won the Premier League, the FA Cup and were in the final of the Champions League. I didn’t play, but it was possibly the craziest night of my life, given we became the first British team to do the treble.”

“I actually thought it would be like that every year if I’m being honest! But you soon find out that it’s not the case. And as you get older, you really try to think back and remember everything, because it was such a great time and we had a great team as well.”

As it turned out, Brown would go on to taste European glory with the Red Devils for a second time, this time in 2008.

An established member of the time during that season, he played a more significant role as United beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to lift the continent’s most prestigious prize. He registered an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal.

Brown revealed that while the two instances were both great, 1999 slightly edges 2008.

“Obviously, I was very young in 1999, and even though I didn’t play in the final, that still tops it a little bit as it was my first experience of winning anything at that sort of level. But 2008 is still special, and by then I had established myself into the team. And then to get the assist is nice for me, I suppose.”

The ex-England international also reflected on United’s 2-0 loss in the Champions League final at the hands of Barcelona

He explained that the team deserved more silverware courtesy of the talent and quality they had within the ranks.

Brown finished off by saying that the 2009 team could rival any side even to this day.

