Louis Saha wants Manchester United to swoop for Karim Benzema



Manchester United’s search for attacking reinforcements in this transfer window hit a snag recently.

Timo Werner, a name on their strikers’ shortlist, is on his way to Tottenham, further thinning the options.

Amid the uncertainty of the takeover and Sir Jim Ratcliffe yet to pass the Premier League’s fit and proper person test, the club has been dithering in the market.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive and ex-players are now joining in the fun.

Louis Saha spoke to Spanish outlet Diario AS and said United should make an audacious attempt to sign Karim Benzema.

He said Benzema would “change United’s attack”, “score goals” and ensure “better team play”.

Saha recognised that the move would be a “dream” but stressed that Benzema is still very professional and can do a great job for a team in the Premier League.

Benzema was in a long line of players who were tempted away by the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

The Frenchman now plies his trade for Al-Ittihad in the gulf country, where he has scored nine and assisted five in 15 games.

However, the team success of last season has fallen off a cliff, as last season’s defending champions currently sit 7th in the standings, 25 points behind league-leading Al-Hilal.

To United fans, this would give flashbacks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club when the player’s stat sheet looked good but the team balance suffered.

At 36, and on huge wages, Benzema would arguably be a worse signing for the overall optics of the club than even Choupo-Moting.

With the club already struggling to shift the likes of Varane and Casemiro, who had their best years at Real Madrid, adding another one, this time almost half a decade older than either of these players, is hardly an ideal move.

