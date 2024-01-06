Manchester United are poised to sign Javi Guerro for €40 million this month, Spanish outlet claims



A new report from Spain suggests that a January move for Valencia’s brilliant young midfielder Javi Guerra may be on the cards for Manchester United after all.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks about United’s interest in Guerra, but a reported new contract with a release clause of €100 million made that little more than a pipe dream, at least in this window.

However, the financial problems dogging los Chés mean that they have to be realistic and according to BNNbreaking.com, “Despite a hefty €100 million release clause in his contract, Valencia has valued Guerra at a more approachable €40 million.”

That outlet notes that despite this more realistic figure, the player wants to see out the season on the Costa Blanca and United are in no position to move.

El Nacional have a different story to tell, however.

According to the outlet, it is “Farewell to Valencia for €40 million without Baraja being able to do anything, Manchester United pays.”

The Catalonian outlet insists that at this price “Valencia can see a star saying goodbye, and without them being able to do anything to prevent it.”

They also claim that despite interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, “Manchester United are the team that insist the most on taking the Spanish under 21 international, and with immediate effect.”

“They desperately need to improve the engine room, and the 20-year-old crack is one of the most convincing alternatives in terms of value for money.

“That is why they have started the first contacts, and will try to convince him by promising him that he will be very important in their plans, in addition to guaranteeing him a very high salary.”

The outlet believes United would guarantee Guerra a starting berth, something few of his other suitors can match.

“The Chés can’t compete with the proposal that the English club can make, so all that’s left is for them to cross their fingers to trust in Guerra’s loyalty, and that he doesn’t want to leave in the middle of the season,” El Nacional concludes.

It’s an exciting spin on the story for United fans, but logic would suggest there might only be some truth to it if Casemiro, for example, were to move on this month and need replacing.

Failing that, it is hard to see where United would get €40 million from even if that is, indeed, the de facto release clause.