Manchester United target Timo Werner close to joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan deal

Manchester United’s woes in the first half of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at the club have been largely down to their profligacy in front of goal.

United’s frontline have failed to catch fire throughout the campaign, leaving Ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

With the January transfer window swinging open this week, the Dutch coach will be hoping for some extra firepower to be added to his squad.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner was one of the names linked with bulking out United’s frontline but it looks as though the German will now be joining a Premier League rival.

Football journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Werner is close to sealing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

🚀 More on Timo #Werner and our exclusive news / @philipphinze24: ➡️ Tottenham is likely to cover his salary until the end of the season

➡️ There has been significant movement in the poker since yesterday! Werner, he’s ready to join @SpursOfficial on a 6-months-loan… pic.twitter.com/rc7Ofqj6Fz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 6, 2024

The deal will run until the end of the season with finer details expected to be finalised and announced in the coming days.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news, stating on his Substack channel:

“Timo Werner has accepted Spurs proposal as he wants to return to the Premier League.

“He’s very keen on working with Ange Postecoglou. Postecoglou also approved the deal.

“Negotiations ongoing today between Leipzig and Tottenham on loan plus potential option to buy clause.”

Spurs moved quick to get deal done and it looks as though United’s tardiness in the market has cost them a useful addition, once more.

Despites struggling to find his feet in England with Chelsea, the lightning-quick forward will add another string to Ange Postecoglou’s bow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they look to end the season in the top four..

United, on the other hand, are desperate for a shot in the arm in attacking areas with only Alejandro Garancho finding any kind of form in the league this season.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has just one domestic goal to his name and Werner would have certainly bought some experience to the squad and help lighten the load on the 20-year-old.

Furthermore, with funds tight in Manchester, a loan deal for a player of Werner’s ability would have surely represented a clever piece of business in a notoriously difficult market.

Barring any late hiccups with the deal, Werner could be in line to make his Spurs debut when Postecoglu’s side travel to Old Trafford next weekend.