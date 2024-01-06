Mason Greenwood returns to form in Getafe’s progress to Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Manchester United loanee, Mason Greenwood, helped his side reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Saturday afternoon at the expense of Espanyol.

Greenwood had a match to forget last time out as his side lost 0-2 to Rayo Vallecano but the real news was that Getafe finished the game with eight players and the young Englishman was one of the players sent for an early shower.

However, the red was judged to be harsh and the Spanish football authority overturned the decision, so the 22-year-old was available to play in the cup this weekend.

In a close contest, the Madrid-based side grabbed a late winner which has surely encouraged their fans to start dreaming of cup success.

Getafe are enjoying a standout season, inspired by Greenwood. The team lie eighth in La Liga and have made good progress in the cup. The Azulones have never won the Copa del Rey and their best ever finish was as runners-up in 2007 and 2008.

The young Englishman played the full 90 minutes and was awarded with a 6.8 score on Sofascore.

Whilst the performance did not live up to the high standards he set before Christmas, it is certainly a much better display than against Rayo Vallecano.

Greenwood achieved an 86% pass accuracy by completing 25 out of 29 passes. The player was also heavily involved in Getafe’s attack by touching the ball 50 times and completing 100% of his long balls.

The striker did not have the best of luck in front of the goal, missing one big chance and having two shots blocked.

The Bradford-born player proved to be a thorn in the side of Espanyol, as he has been for many Spanish sides this campaign, by successfully completing five out of seven dribbles.

The United academy product is not famed for his defence but he also got through some impressive defensive work, winning eight out of his 13 ground duels.

The youngster has been very impressive in Spain to date and is catching the attention of numerous top sides such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

His current side, Getafe, would also love to sign the player permanently and are apparently willing to spend £40m to get the deal done.

Next up for Greenwood will be an away day to mid-table Osasuna in 15 days, where the attacker will be keen to build on a more positive display this weekend.